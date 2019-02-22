Menu
894 drivers booked in Limassol in 12 hours

February 22, 2019 at 2:02pm
Police said on Friday that they had booked 804 drivers in Limassol in the 12 hours between 6 am and 6 pm on Thursday.

They said 176 of these cases concerned speeding and 140 driving without a seat belt.

The patrols were carried out by officers from police headquarters and were concentrated in the town and suburbs of Limassol.

They added that islandwide, as part of routine traffic patrols another 237 drivers were booked for speeding and 410 for other traffic offences over the same 12 hours.

Police said that their road safety campaigns would continue in a bid to avert collisions.

