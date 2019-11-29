Menu
Local

82 year old woman killed in new road collision

November 30, 2019 at 7:31am
Edited by

An 82 year old woman was killed in a new road collision in the Limassol district on Friday night.

The victim was named at Melpo Pilavaki, 82, from Limassol.

She was a passenger in a car driven by a 62 year old woman.

Under conditions which are being investigated, the driver lost control of the car which went off the road and collided with a tree on the Ayios Amvrosios-Pachna road.

The accident occurred at around 9.45  pm on Friday night.

The two women were taken by ambulance to Limassol Hospital where the 82 year old was pronounced dead. The driver has been hospitalised with multiple fractures. Her condition is described as serious.

The new road fatality comes less than two days after a 27 year old man was killed instantly when his car was rammed from behind on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway, near the Moutayiaka exit.

Read more

Limassol: Russian driver discharged from hospital and arrested

 

You May Also Like

Local
November 29, 2019

Kenyan billionaire to fully support mandated Cypriot passport audit process

Annie Charalambous
Local
November 29, 2019

Euro area unemployment down to 7.5% in October, up to 7.1% in Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 29, 2019

Documentary probes theory missing UK chef Lawrence could still be alive in Netherlands or Cyprus

Annie Charalambous