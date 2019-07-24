81 year old man dies after Paphos car accident

An 81 year old man died on Wednesday evening of injuries sustained when his car veered into the metal barrier and overturned in a field on the Paphos-Polis Chysochous road.

The accident occurred at midday near Tsada. Under conditions which are being investigated, the man lost control of his car, it hit the metal barrier and overturned in a field.

The man was cut loose by the fire service and rushed to Paphos Hospital with head injuries. Because of the critical nature of his injuries he was transferred to the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital.

Despite doctors’ best efforts, he died a few hours later.