802 drivers booked for speeding in 24 hours

Police said on Thursday that they have booked 802 drivers for speeding in the past 24 hours.
Another five drivers were caught driving under the influence of drugs. This brings the total number of drivers who were booked for this offence since the law was implemented on January 25, 2018 to 428.
Over the past 24 hours, in addition to the 802 drivers booked for speeding, police also reported another 235 drivers for other offences.
Police said that these figures show the glaring absence of a driving culture in Cyprus and pledged to continue efforts to make roads safer through road safety and information campaigns, adding that it was also up to drivers themselves to behave responsibly.