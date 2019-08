Kampi is a small village located in the Nicosia District of Cyprus, east of the town of Palaichori Oreinis.

The village is also called Kampi Farmaka because it is very close to the Farmakas Village.

The village is surrounded by mountains and vineyards and the main activity of the villagers is the cultivation of vineyards and the production of wine.

In the centre of the village there is the stone-built church of Saint George.

Τaverns

Potamos Tavern – Restaurant, Tel. 22 643315