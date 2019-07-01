Menu
Local

73 year old man succumbs to injuries after road collision

July 1, 2019 at 1:42pm
Edited by

A 73 year old man died in hospital on Monday, hours after sustaining critical injuries in a collision near Monagri on the Limassol-Platres road.

The victim was named as Michail Savva.

Police said that at around 7 am and  under conditions that are being investigated, the car Savva was driving collided with the back of a bulldozer. The victim was trapped in his car and had to be cut loose by the fire service.

He was taken first to Limassol Hospital and from there to Nicosia Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11 am, Limassol police said.

Police investigations into the accident continue.

You May Also Like

Local
July 1, 2019

Eurostat: 69% of Cyprus residents used social networks in 2018

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 1, 2019

Plastic bag use slashed by 80% in first year of new law

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 1, 2019

Object which hit occupied north Cyprus appears to have been missile

Bouli Hadjioannou