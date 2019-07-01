73 year old man succumbs to injuries after road collision

A 73 year old man died in hospital on Monday, hours after sustaining critical injuries in a collision near Monagri on the Limassol-Platres road.

The victim was named as Michail Savva.

Police said that at around 7 am and under conditions that are being investigated, the car Savva was driving collided with the back of a bulldozer. The victim was trapped in his car and had to be cut loose by the fire service.

He was taken first to Limassol Hospital and from there to Nicosia Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11 am, Limassol police said.

Police investigations into the accident continue.