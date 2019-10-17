71 year old pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

A 71 year old woman is in critical condition in the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital after she was hit by a car while trying to cross the road in the Paphos district on Wednesday night.

Police said that the accident occurred at 8.20 pm on the main Polis Chrysochous-Ayias Marinas road.

They said the woman was hit by a car driven by a 62 year old as she attempted to cross the road.

She was taken first to Paphos Hospital and from there to Nicosia Hospital where she was admitted into the ICU.

Her condition is described as extremely critical.

The driver of the car was arrested to facilitate police inquiries.