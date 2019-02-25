Menu
706,327 active mobile subscribers in occupied north – Yeni Duzen

February 25, 2019 at 3:40pm

There were 854,360 registered mobile subscribers in the occupied north in the third quarter of 2018, Yeni Duzen reported on Monday.

Of the total, 706,327 were active.

According to Yeni Duzen, the mobile network operators with the highest revenue in the occupied north are “Cyprus Mobile Telecommunications Ltd.” and “Vodafone Mobile Operations Ltd”.

During the third quarter of 2018 they achieved combined net revenues of 84,07600 TL (13,931,644.80 euro).

In this period, mobile subscribers paid 22,181,110 TL (3,679,002.86 euro) for calls, 18,102,170 TL (3,002,461.78 euro) for internet and 9,714,060 TL (1,611,193.24 euro) for roaming.

There was an increase of approximately 202% of smartphone usage compared to the first quarter of 2013, Yeni Duzen reported.

The countries which residents of the occupied north called the most are Turkey, Britain, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

