70 year old woman killed in traffic collision near Akaki

A 70 year old woman has died from injuries sustained in a collision that occurred on the Akaki Kokkinotrimithia road early on Friday morning.
Police named the victim as Persphone Andreou from Akaki.
She was a passenger in a car driven by a 28 year old man which under conditions being investigated collided with a car driven by a 24 year old woman.
The accident occurred at 5.30 am near the Akaki roundabout.
Police and ambulances rushed to the scene. All three were taken to Nicosia Hospital where the 70 year old woman was pronounced dead on arrival. The two drivers were hospitalised.
