7.7% increase in tourist arrivals in December 2018

On the basis of the results of the Passengers Survey, arrivals of tourists reached 106,563 in December 2018 compared to 98,924 in December 2017, recording an increase of 7.7%. December 2018 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the specific month.

For the period of January – December 2018 arrivals of tourists totaled 3.938,625 compared to 3.652,073 in the corresponding period of 2017, recording an increase of 7.8% and outnumbering the total arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during a year (Table 1). Analysis of changes Tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom increased by 13.6% in December 2018 compared to December 2017 while an increase of 13.5% was also recorded for tourists from Greece. Contrary to that, a decrease of 18.8% in tourist arrivals from Russia and 7.2% from Israel were recorded. Percentage changes from one year to the next for the main countries of usual residence of tourists are presented in Table 1. Main countries The United Kingdom constitutes the main source of tourism for Cyprus for December 2018, with a proportion of 30.1% while arrivals from Greece comprise 14.8% of total arrivals, from Russia 9.4% and from Israel 8.7% (Table 2). Purpose of visit For a percentage of 51.1% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in December 2018 was holidays, for 36.9% visit to friends and relatives and for 11.9% business (Table 3). Table1 Country of usual residence December January – December Tourist arrivals % change 2018/17 Tourist arrivals % change 2018/17 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 TOTAL 87,927 98,924 106,563 7.7 3.186,531 3.652,073 3.938,625 7.8 Austria 687 439 988 125.1 30,419 40,473 45,888 13.4 Belgium 1,135 651 616 -5.4 28,238 27,089 28,231 4.2 France 1,707 886 1,843 108.0 42,576 35,931 36,500 1.6 Germany 4,413 5,100 6,096 19.5 124,030 188,826 189,200 0.2 Denmark 154 180 133 -26.1 29,593 34,990 43,063 23.1 Switzerland (incl. Lichten.) 468 969 1,914 97.5 53,319 57,540 74,216 29.0 Greece 13,027 13,931 15,807 13.5 160,254 169,712 186,370 9.8 United Kingdom 26,120 28,218 32,065 13.6 1.157,978 1.253,839 1.327,805 5.9 Israel 7,243 10,048 9,324 -7.2 148,739 261,966 232,561 -1.2 Lebanon 1,948 1,920 1,935 0.8 50,361 58,273 62,255 6.8 Norway 496 567 751 32.5 47,037 54,342 55,273 1.7 Netherlands 669 498 912 83.1 29,450 37,585 42,217 12.3 Ukraine 1,417 2,004 1,839 -8.2 62,292 48,190 69,619 44.5 Poland 1,131 1,069 1,811 69.4 42,683 56,665 89,508 58.0 Russia 12,189 12,307 9,990 -18.8 781,634 824,494 783,631 -5.0 Sweden 915 827 940 13.7 115,019 136,725 153,769 12.5 Finland 234 49 136 177.6 18,463 20,962 26,507 26.5 Other 13,974 19,261 19,463 1.0 264,446 344,471 492,012 42.8 Table 2 Country of usual residence of tourists Percentage (%) Dec 17 Jan – Dec 17 Dec 18 Jan. – Dec 18 United Kingdom 28.5 34.3 30.1 33.7 28.5 Greece 14.1 4.6 14.8 4.7 14.1 Russia 12.4 22.6 9.4 19.9 12.4 Israel 10.2 7.2 8.7 5.9 10.2 Germany 5.2 5.2 5.7 4.8 5.2 Lebanon 1.9 1.6 1.8 1.6 1.9 Switzerland 1.0 1.6 1.8 1.9 1.0 Other countries 26.7 22.9 27.6 27.5 Table 3 Purpose of visit Percentage (%) Dec 16 Dec 17 Dec 18 Holidays 51.7 51.4 51.1 Visiting friends & relatives 33.8 36.2 36.9 Business 14.5 12.4 11.9