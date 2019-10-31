The 6th Jazz and World Music Showcase presents a global picture of the contemporary Cypriot music creation. The Showcase also includes presentations, jam sessions and meetings with guests from the international music industry.
Bands: Sol Aurorae, Trio Misterioso, Eleonora Rousou – Chara, Bitter Daphne, Larva, Amalgamation Choir Feat & Ermis Michael, Macumba και Marios Gregoriou.
Organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, and Rialto Theatre.
From: Friday, November 29th, 2019
Until: Saturday, November 30th, 2019
Time: Starts at 19:30
Rialto