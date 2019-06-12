6th Annual Street Festival for the World Refugee Day

For the 6th consecutive year, the Annual World Refugee Festival takes place at Faneromeni Square in Nicosia, on Friday, June 14, from 6pm to 10pm. Organizers of the event are the Cyprus Refugee Council and the Aware Campaign, under the auspices of the Municipality of Nicosia and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Cyprus.

The festival sends the message of acceptance and solidarity with refugees, aiming at raising awareness of issues concerning the living conditions of refugees and asylum seekers in Cyprus.

The festival’s rich program includes music and dance, but also food. Traditional dishes from all over the world will be available as well as information stands of organizations dealing with issues of immigrants and refugees.

The festival will be preceded by a radio live link from Radio First 99.3, with Cristiana Georgiou and Christos Michalaros from 16:00 to 18:00.

The festival is part of the Cyprus Aware Campaign which aims to raise public awareness on issues about refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants and is co-funded by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and the Republic of Cyprus.

Participants: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Cyprus, Municipal Multipurpose Center of Nicosia, Hope For Children, Center of Social Innovation, Association of Recognized Refugees in Cyprus, SOS Children’s Village, Cyprus Red Cross Society, KISA, Accept-LGBT Cyprus, Refugee Support Cener, The Oasis Project, miHub, Youth Board of Cyprus, Cardet, International Organization for Migration Cyprus, Cyprus Stop Trafficking, Synthesis-Center for Research and Education and Sistema Cyprus.

Participate to the street festival and take a Step with Refugees! Send a message of support and solidarity towards refugees!

For more information:

Tel. 22875561-3