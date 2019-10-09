69 year old woman killed in road collision

A 69 year old woman was killed and two other people were injured in a head-on collision on the Astromeritis-Nicosia road at around 4 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was named as Maria Karaoli from Lakatamia.

The accident occurred when the 69 year old woman attempted to overtake another car and collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction. The car also collided with the other vehicle and came to a stop in the middle of the road.

The fire service was called to cut loose the front seat passenger of the first car and she, the driver of the second car and Karaoli were rushed to Nicosia Hospital.

There doctors pronounced Karaoli dead. The other two women were hospitalized.

As a result of the accident the road was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted through Akaki.