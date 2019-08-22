69 year old dies from West Nile virus in occupied north

A 69 year old man from Turkish-occupied Ayios Andronicos has died after contracting the West Nile virus, the Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris Postasi reports.

It said that the man had been in hospital since July 18 and had other serious health issues.

Another two patients are in hospital in Turkish-held Nicosia with the West Nile virus while results are expected for four other patients suspected of having contracted the virus.

On Wednesday the Health Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus said a total of nine cases of West Nile virus have been reported in the government controlled areas, four in Nicosia, four in the Famagusta area and one in the Larnaca district.

Two patients remain in intensive care, two in a clinic, four have improved and were discharged and one patient of an advanced age has died, it added.

The virus is usually transmitted by infected mosquitoes which have bitten infected birds. The West Nile virus is not transmitted by human contact.

Most infected individuals usually do not get sick or have mild symptoms. Very few — under 1% — exhibit serious sometimes fatal illness. The elderly or people with long term medical conditions or a suppressed immune system are more at risk.

There is no special treatment, nor is there currently a vaccine

