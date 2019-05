A UK Cypriot from Winchmore Hill has been jailed for indecent assaults on children under the age of 14, Parikiaki reports.

It said that the 79 year old was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on May 17, 2019.

He was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault on a girl of under 14 between 1966 and 1976. He was also found guilty of four counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14 between 1978 and 1985.