66 year old man critical after a fall

A 66 year old man is in critical condition in Nicosia Hospital after a fall at his home in Aradippou,
Police said the man had tried to climb down from the roof of his house to the balcony on the first floor and fell from a height of about 2.5 metres.
He was rushed by ambulance to Larnaca Hospital with a fractured skull, brain haemorrhage and back injuries.
Because of the critical nature of his injuries he was transferred to Nicosia Hospital where he underwent surgery.
His condition is described as critical and he is in intensive care.