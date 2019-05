65 Cypriot beaches awarded with 2019 Blue Flag status

A total of 65 beaches in Cyprus, as well as the Limassol Marina have received the prestigious Blue Flag award for 2019, reflecting their excellence in environmental education, management, water quality, safety and services.

The number of sites in Cyprus receiving the award is up by three compared to last year’s 63.

The Blue Flag is a world-renowned eco-label operated under the auspices of the Foundation for Environmental Education and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. To qualify for this prestigious award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.

The list of awarded beaches

Larnaca:

Yanathes

Phinikoudes

McKenzie

Castella

Paphos:

Kaphizis

Polis Chrysochous Camping Site

Polis Chrysochous Municipal Beach

Souli Beach

Chalavro

Xistarokambos

Laourou

Coral Bay

Faros

Municipal Baths

Alykes

Vrysoudia B

Vrysoudia A

Pachyammos

Pachyammos 2

Geroskipou

Paralia Rikkou Geroskipou

Laiki Paralia Geroskipou

Limassol:

Pissouri

Curium Beach

Akti Olympion A

Akti Olympion B

Miami

Dasoudi

Castella

Onisilos

Aphrodite

Vouppa

Loures

Santa Barbara

Parekklisia

Panagies

Aoratoi

Governor’s Beach

Kalymnos

Famagusta:

Ayia Thekla

Macronissos

Landa

Nissi

Nissi Bay

Vathia Gonia

Potami

Pernera A

Katsarga

Loukos tou Mandi

Pantahou

Gliki Nero

Ammos tou Kampouri

Kermia-Limnara

Konnos

Nisia Loumbardi

Protaras

Vrisi A

Vrisi B

Vrisi C

Pernera P

Louma

Agia Triada

Skoutarospilioi

Faros

Kapparoi

Read more: