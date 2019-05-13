Menu
Goat’s cheese salad with oven-baked vegetables

Ingredients

1 ½ bunch of spinach, leaves only

12 tomatoes

8 mushrooms cut into quarters

1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper, cut in squares, without seeds

1 courgette cut in cubes

1 carrot cut in cubes

1 eggplant cut in cubes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped thyme

1 tablespoon finely chopped basil

Salt and pepper

4 slices (100 g each) soft goat cheese (Chèvre)

6 tablespoons of carob honey

Method

Step 1:

Preheat the oven to 120 ° C. Place the peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrot, zucchini and eggplant in a bowl and mix them with olive oil, salt pepper, thyme and basil.

Step 2:

Put the vegetables on an baking pan (with non-stick labels) and bake them for 40 minutes, stirring them occasionally. After, remove them from the oven and allow them to cool completely.

Step 3:

Set the oven thermostat to 200 ° C. Put the cheese on a non-stick baking pan and bake for 6-8 minutes. Spread the spinach in the center of a platter or on 4 plates and put the cold vegetables around. Place the hot cheese on the spinach, pour the carob honey on and immediately serve the salad.

By chef Antonis Nikolaou

