Goat’s cheese salad with oven-baked vegetables

Ingredients
1 ½ bunch of spinach, leaves only
12 tomatoes
8 mushrooms cut into quarters
1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper, cut in squares, without seeds
1 courgette cut in cubes
1 carrot cut in cubes
1 eggplant cut in cubes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon finely chopped thyme
1 tablespoon finely chopped basil
Salt and pepper
4 slices (100 g each) soft goat cheese (Chèvre)
6 tablespoons of carob honey
Method
Step 1:
Preheat the oven to 120 ° C. Place the peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrot, zucchini and eggplant in a bowl and mix them with olive oil, salt pepper, thyme and basil.
Step 2:
Put the vegetables on an baking pan (with non-stick labels) and bake them for 40 minutes, stirring them occasionally. After, remove them from the oven and allow them to cool completely.
Step 3:
Set the oven thermostat to 200 ° C. Put the cheese on a non-stick baking pan and bake for 6-8 minutes. Spread the spinach in the center of a platter or on 4 plates and put the cold vegetables around. Place the hot cheese on the spinach, pour the carob honey on and immediately serve the salad.
By chef Antonis Nikolaou