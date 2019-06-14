Menu
Local

62 year old in critical condition after Paphos road accident

June 14, 2019 at 9:56am

A 62 year old man is in a critical condition at Nicosia General Hospital A&E after he was injured in a road accident in Paphos on Thursday afternoon.

According to philenews, the man was driving his motorbike on Neofytou Nicolaidi avenue when under conditions which are being investigated, a car that a 55 year old woman was driving, collided with him after she entered the avenue from a byway.

The 62 year old was transferred to Paphos General Hospital and later to Nicosia, due to the severity of his injuries.

