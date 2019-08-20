60,000 passengers expected to use Cyprus airports in busiest day this year

Today, Wednesday, is expected to be the busiest day for Larnaca and Paphos airports with 312 flight arrivals and departures catering for some 60,000 passengers.

Maria Kouroupi, senior manager, marketing and communications at airport operator Hermes told Insider that this is the highest number of passengers in one day for the year.

Airline passenger traffic is up an annual 3.1% in the first seven months of the year.

Hermes Airports expects a total of 11 million passengers to travel through the two airports this year while indications for flights during the winter are encouraging.

Hermes said that the main routes this summer (April to October) for Larnaca Airport are Moscow, Athens, Tel Aviv, Vienna, London Gatwick, Saint Petersbourg, London Heathrow, Beirut and Kiev.

For Paphos Airport, the busiest routes are London Gatwick, Manchester, London Stansted, Tel Aviv, Moscow, Thesaloniki, Birmingham, Luton, Bristol and East Midlands.

The leading airlines over the same period for Larnaca are Rossiya, Aegean, WIZZ, Blue Air, Cyprus Airways, Jet2, TUI, British Airways, easyjet and Thomas Cook.

For Paphos, the leading airlines are Ryanair, easyjet, TUI, Jet2, Thomas Cook, Rossiya, Globus, British Airways, Transavia and Smartwings.

New airlines in 2019 are Skyup which carries out flights between Larnaca and Kiev and Larnaca and Harkovo, Tui Fly germany (Larnaca -Dusseldorf, Larnaca -Frankfurt), Swiss (Larnaca-Geneva) and Kuwait Airways (Larnaca-Kuwait).