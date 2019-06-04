59 year old arrested for firing shot at another man after row in Peyia

Paphos police have arrested a 59 year old man as they investigate a complaint that he had fired a shot at another man in Peyia after a heated argument at around 7.10 pm on Monday.
A 39 year old man filed a complaint with the police that the suspect had come outside his house and they had argued. He then allegedly fetched his hunting rifle from his car and fired a shot at the 39 year old who was standing on the balcony.
The 39 year old stepped back into his house and was not hurt but the pellets hit the balcony door,
The suspect fled but was arrested by Peyia police.
Philelenews said the two men had argued over the 39 year old’s relationship with the suspect’s daughter.