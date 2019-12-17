Menu
56 year old man killed in labour accident at Vassiliko

December 17, 2019 at 5:21pm
A 56 year old man suffered fatal injuries in a labour accident at Vassiliko on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after a construction worker was killed at Ayios Tychonas when he was buried in a mound of earth.

Philenews  said the accident occurred at around 11 am at the cement factory when the victim, a UK Cypriot, was unloading a generator with lifting gear.

He was rushed to Limassol Hospital by ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday determined that Yiorgios Georgiou who was killed in Ayios Tychonas yesterday, died of asphyxia.

