56% of primary school students in occupied north are from Turkey -T/C teachers’ union

June 11, 2019 at 2:58pm
Turkish primary school pupils are a majority over Turkish Cypriots in the occupied north, KTOS (the Turkish Cypriot Primary School Teachers Trade Union) reported during a press conference on Monday.

Yeni Duzen writes that Sener Elcil, KTOS general secretary said that 56% of the students in primary schools are from Turkey, 3% are from third countries and the rest are Turkish Cypriots.

He said that the efforts to provide education for foreign students “create chaos” and “do not in favour the Turkish Cypriot pupils.”

He also said that 11 new school buildings are needed.

