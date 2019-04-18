Menu
54 year old killed in labour accident at Alethriko

April 18, 2019 at 2:39pm
A 54 year old man was killed in a labour accident at a petrol station in Alethriko in the Larnaca district, philenews reports.

It said the accident occurred at around 11.30 am on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the victim was driving a concrete mixer truck in the petrol station when under conditions which are being investigated he was electrocuted.

It appears that the concrete mixer truck came into contact with power cables. A second man was injured.

The 54 year old was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

