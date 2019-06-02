53 year old arrested in connection to 63 kilo cannabis haul

A 53 year old man was arrested under a European arrest warrant and brought back to Cyprus on Saturday in connection with the discovery of 63 kilos of cannabis in a Limassol warehouse last October.

Philenews said the man is from Greece and was arrested in Athens.

He is wanted to facilitate inquiries into a case of conspiracy to commit an offence and illegal importation of drugs with intent to supply.

Police said testimony linked the man to the case.

The manager of the warehouse where the cannabis was discovered has been referred to stand trial before the Criminal Court.

The drugs were discovered hidden in equipment usually found at amusement parks in a warehouse in Ayios Athanasios in Limassol.

They were packed in 63 air tight packages that were concealed in a fork-lift type game that operates with a coin

The cannabis is believed to have been transported to Cyprus by ship to Limassol port.