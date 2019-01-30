52 year old under arrest for knife attack after fight over wood

Limassol police have arrested a 52 year old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a 27 year old reported he had been attacked as he was trying to cut wood from logged trees in a village in the Limassol district, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The 27 year old said that the suspect had protested that the wood belonged to him.

A verbal altercation ensued and according to the 27 year old, the suspect stabbed him in the right hand and the two men then fought.

The 27 year old was taken to Limassol Hospital with injuries to his hand and elbow, and bruising in his back. He was treated and discharged.

The suspect was arrested and is due to appear before Limassol district court on Wednesday to be remanded in custody.