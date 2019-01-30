52 year old remanded for murder attempt

A 52 year old man was remanded in custody for six days by Limassol district court on Wednesday in connection with an attempted murder against a 27 year old after a fight over wood.
According to police, around 5:40 pm on Tuesday, the 27 year old went to cut wood from logged trees in a village in the Limassol district.
Τhe 52 year old then approached him and protested that the wood belonged to him.
A verbal altercation ensued and according to the 27 year old, the suspect stabbed him in the right hand and the two men then fought.
The 52 year old fled and the 27 year old was taken to Limassol Hospital with injuries to his hand and elbow, and bruising in his back. He was treated and discharged.
Police arrested the 52 year old on Wednesday.
