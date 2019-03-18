Updated: 52 year old man killed in road collision near Maroni

A 52 year old man was killed in a road collision on the Maroni-Psevmatismenos road at 6 am on Monday, the seventh road fatality so far this year.
The victim, who is from Syria, was killed when his car was involved in a collision with a car driven by an 83 year old man.
Neither were wearing a seat belt.
Larnaca traffic police spokesman Haris Hadjiyiasemis said that human negligence was the decisive factor in the road fatality.
The 83 year old driver and his son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained light injuries.
Philenews said that the double cabin truck driven by the 83 year old had been struck off the road transport’s register, while the other vehicle had been declared as immobilised.
Zygi police are investigating.
