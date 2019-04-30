Menu
50 polling stations to operate for Turkish Cypriots included in special electoral roll for EP elections

April 30, 2019 at 6:00pm
The Chief Returning Officer has announced the 50 special polling stations  that will operate for the Turkish Cypriots automatically included in the special  electoral roll for the May 26 European Parliament elections.

In the Nicosia district two polling stations will operate in the Kato Pyrgos Gymnasium, two in the Flassou Community Council, seven in the Astromeritis Primary School, eight in the Multipurpose Centre of Ayios Dhometios, four in the School for the Deaf, six in the Headquarters of the Department for Urban Planning and Housing and eight in the Faneromeni Gymnasium.

In the Larnaca district there will be four polling stations located in the Regional Lyceum of Livadia.

In the Famagusta district three polling stations will operate in the Aheritou Primary School, three in the Second Deryneia Primary School, and three in the Public and Community Kindergarten of  Deryneia.

(Cyprus News Agency)

