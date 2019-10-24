5 Years Golden Donkeys Farm

On Monday 28/10/2019 Golden Donkeys Farm Celebrates 5 years of operation and invites you in Skarinou.

The music group of Mihalis Hadjimichael will join this festival day with Cypriot songs, the dancling group “Perkalos” will dance traditional dances while the “Women Association of Rural Larnaka“ will participate in handmade products of our country.

Kids will laugh with our comedian-magician Paul Tomas and enjoy donkey ridings. You will try also the donkey milk and all products of donkey milk.

There will be a buffet with delicious Cypriot dishes as well as a barbecue. Grillers will be the accounting office “Y.K. The Practice” who will offer the revenue to the foundation “Ena oniro mia efhi”.

Join us ‪on Monday October 28 from 11:00 to 1‬7:00 at the Golden Donkeys Farm in Skarinou. Free entrance!

Tel:70000620

Monday, October 28th, 2019

Time: 11:00 – 17:00

Golden Donkeys Farm