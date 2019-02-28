5-8 trillion cubic feet of gas in plot 10

Cyprus and ExxonMobil on Thursday announced a natural gas discovery of 5 trillion to 8 trillion cubic feet at the Glaucus 1-well in plot 10 of Cyprus’ EEZ.

The announcement was made by Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and ExxonMobil’s Vice President Europe Russia Caspian and Asia Pacific / Middle East, Tristan Aspray.

The Energy Ministry said that on February 17, 2019, the “Glaucus-1” well reached a final drilling depth of 4,200 metres below sea level, in 2,063 metres of water.

“A discovery of 133 metres natural gas-bearing reservoir of excellent quality has been made, which based on preliminary analysis is estimated to represent in place quantities of natural gas of 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet (Tcf). To better determine the quantity of natural gas in the “Glaucus-1” reservoir, further evaluation work will take place in the coming months,” it said.

ExxonMobil also issued a statement announcing the find. “Based on preliminary interpretation of the well data, the discovery could represent an in-place natural gas resource of approximately 5 trillion to 8 trillion cubic feet (142 billion to 227 billion cubic metres). Further analysis in the coming months will be required to better determine the resource potential,” it said.

Block 10 is 635,554 acres (2,572 square kilometres). ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus (Offshore) Limited is operator and holds 60 percent interest in the block. Qatar Petroleum International Upstream O.P.C. holds 40 percent interest.

“Glaucus-1” was the second of a two-well drilling programme in Block 10, with the operations for the first well at “Delphyne-1”, between November 2018 and January 2019, not encountering commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.

