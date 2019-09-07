4kg of cannabis found in the car of a 45-year-old man

Four kilos of cannabis were found by the police inside the car of a 45-year-old man, in Limassol.
The man is already in custody, since he was arrested on August 28 2019, after the police officers found 34kg of cannabis in a warehouse.
For the same case, officers also arrested a 46-year-old man, who is believed to be working with the 45-year-old.
Both suspects presented today in court. They will remain in custody for another eight days.
Investigations by Cyprus’ anti narcotics police are continuing.