4kg of cannabis found in the car of a 45-year-old man

September 7, 2019 at 3:40pm
Four kilos of cannabis were found by the police inside the car of a 45-year-old man, in Limassol.

The man is already in custody, since he was arrested on August 28 2019, after the police officers found 34kg of cannabis in a warehouse.

For the same case, officers also arrested a 46-year-old man, who is believed to be working with the 45-year-old.

Both suspects presented today in court. They will remain in custody for another eight days.

Investigations by Cyprus’ anti narcotics police are continuing.

