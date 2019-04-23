49,560 volunteers participated in this year’s Let’s Do It! Cyprus campaign

With 49,560 volunteers, accounting for 5,9% of the population, the “Let’s Do It! Cyprus” campaign was carried out once again, lasting one week.

During the campaign, organised by the network of volunteers Together Cyprus and the Office of the Environment Commissioner, more than 510 groups cleaned areas of the island pointed out mainly by the local authorities.

According to the Office of the Environment Commissioner, the aim of the campaign is to rid the natural areas of the world from rubbish and cultivate awareness among the public regarding the protection, conservation and sustainable management of the land and marine environment.

It adds that reducing the production of waste, reusing and recycling can improve the effectiveness of the resources of the Cypriot economy, increase business opportunities and create new jobs in the recycling sector, thus contributing to the effort to adjust to climate change.

“Having all this in mind, as well as the daily pictures of heaps of rubbish in the Cypriot landscape, we tried to clean Cyprus and we will continue the awareness actions in order to keep it clean, always through the message of participation and respect,” the Office of the Environment Commissioner assures.

(Cyprus News Agency)

