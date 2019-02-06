47 year old remanded for attacking neighbour with kitchen knife

Larnaca District Court remanded a 47 year old man in custody for six days in connection with a case of aggravated assault with a knife that took place on Tuesday.

The 72 year old told police that the suspect knocked on his door in their neighbourhood in Pyla around 5 pm. When the door opened, the 47 year old attacked him.

The victim managed to disarm the attacker and threw the knife on the floor, causing the 47 year old to flee.

Another neighbour called police, who later found the 47 year old walking on the Larnaca-Dhekelia road and arrested him.

The victim was taken to Larnaca General Hospital with chest and head injuries.

He was discharged later on the same day, after he received first aid and stitches to his head.

According to police information, the two men had previously been on good terms and the suspected attacker used to help the 72 year old with daily tasks.

Officers who inspected the crime scene seized the kitchen knife and other items as evidence.

The 47 year old was taken to court today and was remanded in custody for six days.