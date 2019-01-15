Limassol murder: police searching for evidence – €4,400 found in victim’s car

Police are investigating a case of premeditated murder of Christos Michail, 44, who was found shot dead in his car in Polemidia, Limassol on Monday afternoon.

An autopsy on the victim’s body showed that Michail, who was known to police for previous drug offences, was shot in the chest with a hunting rifle as he sat in the driver’s seat of his car.

Police have set up an investigative team which is taking statements and evaluating information.

It is believed that Michail had arranged a meeting with the assailants in an unfinished house near the location where he was found.

Police have cordoned off the area and are searching for evidence. They found €4,400 in the car and are currently looking for the victim’s mobile phone.

Michail was found in his car on Monday around 3 pm by citizens who contacted police.

It is believed that after he was shot, he tried to drive off, however he lost consciousness and his car veered into a field and came to a stop next to a chicken coop, under two trees.

Michail had been arrested in 2017 for possessing 5.5 gr of cocaine.

