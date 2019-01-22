45.18% of public employees absent from work for at least one day without sick note

Nearly one in two public employees were absent from work for at least one day in 2017 without providing a sick note, Public Administration and Personnel Department figures show.
The figures cover 25,366 public employees in ministries and independent services.
In 2017, the figures show, 11.93% of public employees were absent from work for a day without providing a doctor’s note, 9.63% were absent for two days without a sick note, 6.90% for three days, 5.70% for four days, 3.84% for five days, 3.05% for six days, 2.07% for seven days and again 2.07% for eight days.
The same tables show that 68.24% did call in sick for at least one day but provided a doctor’s note.
This means that close to one third of public employees (31.76%) did not miss a single day of work because of illness in 2017.
Public employees are allowed up to eight sick days a year without a note. These cannot be consecutive. Sick days taken before or after a public holiday or a weekend require a sick note.
