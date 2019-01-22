Menu
Local

45.18% of public employees absent from work for at least one day without sick note

January 22, 2019 at 4:40pm

Nearly one in two public employees were absent from work for at least one day in 2017 without providing a sick note, Public Administration and Personnel Department figures show.

The figures cover 25,366 public employees in ministries and independent services.

In 2017, the figures show, 11.93% of public employees were absent from work for a day without providing a doctor’s note, 9.63% were absent for two days without a sick note, 6.90% for three days, 5.70% for four days, 3.84% for five days, 3.05% for six days, 2.07% for seven days and again 2.07% for eight days.

The same tables show that 68.24% did call in sick for at least one day but provided a doctor’s note.

This means that close to one third of public employees (31.76%) did not miss a single day of work because of illness in 2017.

Public employees are allowed up to eight sick days a year without a note. These cannot be consecutive.  Sick days taken before or after a public holiday or a weekend require a sick note.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως οι δημόσιοι υπάλληλοι δικαιούνται να απουσιάσουν από τα καθήκοντά τους μέχρι και για οκτώ ημέρες (όχι συνεχόμενες και υπό την προϋπόθεση ότι δεν προηγείται ή έπεται αργία ή Σαββατοκύριακο) δίχως να προσκομίσουν ιατρικό πιστοποιητικό. Από φέτος το δικαίωμα αυτό έχει επεκταθεί και στους συνεργάτες, μόνιμους ή αορίστου χρόνου.

 

