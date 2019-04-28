44 year old wanted by Czech authorities arrested at Ayios Dhometios checkpoint

Police said on Sunday that a 44 year old man wanted by Czech authorities has been arrested at Ayios Dhometios checkpoint.
They said the man was arrested at 12.30 noon on Sunday on the basis of European arrest warrants.
The man is wanted for drug charges, causing grievous bodily harm and failure to appear in court among other offences.
The alleged offences were committed in August and September 2005 in the Czech Republic. The European arrest warrants were issued in June 2014 and October 2016.
The man is in custody pending extradition hearings.