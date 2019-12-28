44-year-old man killed in car accident in Nissou

George Foulias, 44, from Nicosia lost his life early evening on Friday in a head-on-collision on Limassol Avenue, in Nissou.
Foulias’ six year old son who was also in the car heading towards Nicosia was injured but not seriously.
The two young women who were in the second car heading towards Nissou were slightly injured.
Police are calling on anyone who can help with investigations into the fatal accident to come forward.
The latest fatal road accident brings the number of fatalities so far this year to 52.
