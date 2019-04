Police said on Monday that a total of 4,223 drivers had been booked for speeding as part of a week long road safety campaign carried out over the period of April 1 to 7.

This was the third campaign against speeding in Cyprus so far this year and was carried out in cooperation with TISPOL — the European Traffic Police Network which coordinated a similar campaign across Europe.

Police said that speeding was one of the main causes of road fatalities and serious accidents.