Menu
Local

41 year old man arrested as police probe reported theft of €10,000

June 25, 2019 at 11:47am
Edited by

Paphos police are investigating the theft of €10,000 following a dispute over the sale of a second hand car, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that a 41 year old man who owns a used car dealership is under arrest.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by the 58 year old who bought the car.

Police said that the 58 year old had bought the car from a Chlorakas dealership that belongs to the 41 year old.

They had agreed that he would pay €1,000 a month until the car was fully paid for and it would then be transferred to the new owner.

The 58 year old has not paid a single instalment since then and the car dealer used a second key to drive off with the car.

But the 58 year old said that he had a watch worth €7,000 as well as €10,000 in cash in the car.

After a search of the car, police found the watch but not the cash.

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 25, 2019

Mourners pay last respects to Demetris Christofias

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 25, 2019

Mitsero serial killer eligible to apply for parole after 25 years behind bars

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 25, 2019

Two men arrested for speeding

Bouli Hadjioannou