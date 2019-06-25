41 year old man arrested as police probe reported theft of €10,000

Paphos police are investigating the theft of €10,000 following a dispute over the sale of a second hand car, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that a 41 year old man who owns a used car dealership is under arrest.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by the 58 year old who bought the car.

Police said that the 58 year old had bought the car from a Chlorakas dealership that belongs to the 41 year old.

They had agreed that he would pay €1,000 a month until the car was fully paid for and it would then be transferred to the new owner.

The 58 year old has not paid a single instalment since then and the car dealer used a second key to drive off with the car.

But the 58 year old said that he had a watch worth €7,000 as well as €10,000 in cash in the car.

After a search of the car, police found the watch but not the cash.