41 C inland tomorrow as heat wave drags on

Wednesday will be another scorcher with temperatures expected to rise to around 41 C inland and to around 32 C over the mountains, the Met Office said in a new extreme high temperature warning issued on Tuesday afternoon.

The yellow alert is in force from 12 noon to 5 pm on Wednesday.

In its weather forecast the Met Office said that a warm air mass is affecting the area.

Tuesday night will be mainly fine although locally there may be low cloud and patchy fog.

Temperatures will fall to 23 C inland and on the coasts and 19 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mainly fine but at midday and early in the afternoon there will be increased cloud locally that may lead to showers or isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 41 C inland, 32 C on the west coast and the mountains and 35 C on the remaining coasts.

Tomorrow night will be mainly fine. There may be low cloud and patchy fog locally.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine but at midday and early in the afternoon there will be increased cloud that may lead to scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains.

At night and early in the morning there be local low cloud and patchy fog, mainly on the coast.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which are above average for the time of year, mainly inland and in the mountains.

Maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Tuesday were Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 34 C, Limassol 34 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 35 C, Prodromos 29 C and Polis Chrysochous 34 C.

Humidity ranged from 30% in Nicosia to 68% at Paphos Airport.