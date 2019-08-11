41 C inland again on Monday, some respite from Wednesday

Cyprus will continue to bake on Monday, with the Met Office issuing yet another extreme high temperature warning — the fifth in as many days.

The latest yellow alert is in force from 12.30 to 17.00 on Monday. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 41 C inland and to around 32 C over Troodos highest peaks.

Maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Sunday were Nicosia 41 C, Larnaca Airport 35 C , Limassol 35 C, Paphos Airport 31 C, Frenaros 38 C and Prodromos 33 C.

Humidity ranged from 13% in Nicosia to 73% at Paphos Airport.

In its weather forecast for the next few days issued on Sunday afternoon, the Met Office said that the relatively warm air mass affecting the area will begin to retreat from Wednesday.

Monday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will rise to 41 C inland, around 32 C on the west coast and the mountains and around 35 C on the remaining coasts.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine but there will be increased local cloud in the mountains and inland in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mainly fine but cloud that develops in the mountains in the afternoon and inland may lead to isolated rain or thunderstorms.

Local patchy fog and low cloud are expected at night and early in the morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels on Tuesday at above average for the time of year, but will edge down on Wednesday and again on Thursday to average for the time of year.