40% of taxpayers paid taxes online in 2018

Four in ten taxpayers paid their direct taxes online in 2018, Tax Department figures show.
Of the €1.9 billion that the government received in direct taxes in 2018, €760 million were paid online.
According to the figures, the Tax Department in 2018 collected:
- €500 million in withholding income tax from employers
- €468 million in provisional taxes by physical and legal persons
- €364 million in income tax
- €12.6 million in property tax
- €117 million in capital-gains tax
- €311 million from the special contribution for defence tax
- €44 million from the special charge for credit institutions
- €44 million in stamp duties
- €48 million in other taxes
According to Deputy Tax Commissioner Sotiris Markides, 39% of the total amount of taxes collected in 2018 were paid in Nicosia, 14% in Limassol, 4% in Larnaca, 2.5% in Paphos and 1.5% in Famagusta.
Since June 2018 it has become legally mandatory to pay more than eleven type of taxes online.
Only taxes which carry interest and other charges can be paid physically at Tax Department offices.