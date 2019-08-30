40 C again on Saturday as heat wave continues

The Met Office has issued another extreme high temperature warning — the second in as many days — warning that the maximum temperature inland on Saturday is expected to reach around 40 C.

The new yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

In its weather forecast, the Met Office said that a warm air mass is affecting the area.

Tonight will be mainly fine although there may be patchy fog or low cloud in the early hours of the morning.

Temperatures will fall to 24 C inland and on the south and east coasts, 21 C on the west and north coasts and 18 C in the mountains.

Saturday will be mainly fine but there will be increased cloud in the afternoon which may lead to scattered showers and or isolated thunderstorms, mainly inland.

Temperatures will rise to 40 C inland, 32 C on the west coast, around 35 C on the remaining coasts and 31 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow night will be mainly fine although there may be patchy fog or low cloud in the early hours of the morning.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge down over the three days to close to average for the time of year.

Maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Friday were Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 36 C, Limassol 35 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 36 C, Prodromos 31 C and Polis Chrysochous 35 C.

Humidity ranged from 24% in Nicosia to 71% at Paphos Airport.