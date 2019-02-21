4 in 10 non-EU citizens in Cyprus at risk of poverty – Eurostat

In 2017, non-EU citizens were at a higher risk of poverty than foreign EU citizens or national citizens in Cyprus, Eurostat found.

According to the EU’s statistical service, 40.3 % of non-EU citizens, aged 20-64 living in Cyprus were at risk of poverty, compared with 22.2 % of foreign EU citizens and 11.1 % for Cypriot nationals.

The at-risk-of-poverty rate is the share of people with an equivalised disposable income (after social transfers) below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold, which is set at 60 % of the national median equivalised disposable income after social transfers.

Among the EU Member States (according to the available data), the at-risk-of-poverty rate recorded for non-EU citizens was the highest (55.5 %) in Belgium, followed by Spain (51.5 %), Croatia (47.9 %), Sweden (47.7 %) and France (45.3 %).

For foreign EU citizens, the at-risk-of-poverty rate was the highest in Hungary (39.8 %), Spain (35.2 %) and Greece (32.1 %).

The highest at-risk-of-poverty rates for national citizens were recorded in Romania (21.4 %), Greece (19.6 %), Spain (18.8 %), Bulgaria, Lithuania (both 18.5 %) and Italy (18.1 %).

Czechia recorded the lowest at-risk-of-poverty rate for national citizens (7.7 %). Estonia reported the lowest at-risk-of-poverty rate for foreign EU citizens (3.0 %), while Hungary had the lowest at-risk-of-poverty rate for non-EU citizens (12.0 %).

The source dataset is accessible here.