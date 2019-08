Nearly 40% of Cyprus (39.7%) is covered by forests according to figures released by Eurostat.

This is very close to the EU average of 41.7%.

The EU member state with the highest proportion of land covered by forests is Finland with 71.3%, followed by Sweden with 66.5% and Slovenia with 63.4%.

On the other end of the table is the Netherlands with just 8% and then Malta with 11.5%. Making up the bottom three is Denmark with 15.6%.

