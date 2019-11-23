37 trees for 37 murdered women (photos)

Thirty-seven trees were planted near Nicosia Municipal Swimming pool today in memory of the 37 women murdered by their partners or former partners in Cyprus in the period from 2000 to 2019.

The symbolic event was organized by the Association for the Prevention of Domestic Violence within the framework of a series of events over 16 days against domestic violence.

Nicosia Municipality has undertaken to take care of the trees.

Announcing the event, the organisers branded the murder of women as a hate crime.

“Today we pay tribute to and remember the women who were murdered because they were WOMEN. We realise they are not love stories or crimes of passion or private cases. Most is in their immediate environment and constitutes the climax of a series of violent acts against women as part of domestic violence,” they said.

Photos from the Facebook page Λέμε ΟΧΙ στη βια κατά των γυναικών

(We say no to violence against women)