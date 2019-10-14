Menu
Local

37 C inland today, light dust and possibility of showers

October 14, 2019 at 7:37am
Edited by

A relatively warm air mass is affecting the area and there will be light dust in the atmosphere until Wednesday.

Monday will be mainly fine but at intervals moderate and high cloud may lead to locally light showers which may be accompanied by thunder.

Temperatures will rise to 37 C inland, around 35 C on the south and east coasts, around 33 C on the remaining coasts and around 27 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but at intervals there will be increased cloud. Temperatures will fall to 22 C inland and on the south and east coasts, around 19 C on the remaining coasts and 18 C in the mountains.

On Tuesday, increased cloud at intervals may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday  will be mainly fine but clouds that form in the afternoon are expected to lead to scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will edge down on Tuesday but remain noticeably above average for the time of year, edging further down until Thursday, mainly inland and in the mountains but remaining above average for the time of year.

 

You May Also Like

Local
October 14, 2019

NGOs: How do bird trappers slip through hands of authorities?

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 14, 2019

Robbers steal €600 from Protaras kiosk

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 13, 2019

President says he is ready for tripartite meeting, no objections regarding time and place

Andreas Nicolaides