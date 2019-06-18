367 drivers booked for driving over the limit in two weeks

A total of 367 drivers were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol during a road safety campaign carried out over the period of June 3 to 16, police said on Tuesday.

Another 26 drivers were caught driving under the influence of drugs.

Police said that drunk driving is the second most common factor in road fatalities, accounting for 22.27% of the total number of people killed on the island’s roads in the period 2014 to 2018.

The first week of the campaign (June 3 to 9) was carried out as part of a European Traffic Police Network (TISPOL) road safety awareness campaign.

Cyprus police said that during the two weeks they had stopped 4,168 drivers islandwide of whom 367 were found to be driving over the limit. Moreover, 35 drivers underwent drug tests, of whom 26 tested positive.

