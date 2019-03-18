Menu
36 year old Briton arrested for causing public disturbance at Paphos airport

March 18, 2019 at 10:06am
A 36 year old Briton is under arrest as Paphos police investigate a case of causing a public disturbance and assaulting a police officer, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday.

It said that the incident occurred  in the departure lounge of Paphos airport on Sunday.

The news agency said  police approached a man who was being unruly to impose order and he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

He was arrested and detained and ended up in a police cell rather than on his flight.

Police inquiries continue.

 

