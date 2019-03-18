36 year old Briton arrested for causing public disturbance at Paphos airport

A 36 year old Briton is under arrest as Paphos police investigate a case of causing a public disturbance and assaulting a police officer, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday.
It said that the incident occurred in the departure lounge of Paphos airport on Sunday.
The news agency said police approached a man who was being unruly to impose order and he allegedly assaulted a police officer.
He was arrested and detained and ended up in a police cell rather than on his flight.
Police inquiries continue.